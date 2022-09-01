BOWMAN Lusambo and Joseph Malanji yesterday spent over nine hours at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). And addressing the media, their lawyer Makebi Zulu said it was not rocket science what the issue was about. The duo arrived at the Commission at 09:00 hours and only left around 18:00 hours, received by some sympathisers who chanted “Bonanza” and “Bulldozer”. In a statement, Wednesday, ACC Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono said Lusambo had been charged with four counts of bribery which were committed between April 1, 2021 and August 14, 2021 in Ndola during the August 2021 General Elections campaign period. “The Anti- Corruption Commission has arrested and charged former Kabushi Constituency Parliamentarian Bowman Lusambo for electoral corruption. Lusambo has been arrested…...



