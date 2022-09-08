PF lawyer Makebi Zulu says the Constitutional Court’s ruling that Joseph Malanji and Bowman Lusambo are eligible to re-contest the Kwacha and Kabushi by-elections seals the fact that the days of impunity are over. And PF acting president Given Lubinda says he feels vindicated that the PF Central Committee adopted Lusambo and Malanji, even when other party members felt otherwise. Meanwhile, Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha says there is a need to wait for the High Court’s decision in the other matter where the duo is seeking an order that ECZ should hold fresh nominations. The Constitutional Court yesterday held that Malanji and Lusambo are eligible to re-contest the Kwacha and Kabushi by-elections, respectively. The ConCourt stated that the nullification of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.