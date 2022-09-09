THE National Cyber Security Task Force has arrested 11 people, among them, mobile money booth operators and former employees of ISON Zambia, a company contracted by Airtel Zambia in managing their call centre services, for theft of phones and withdrawal of money from mobile accounts. In a statement, Thursday, Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba said the National Cyber Security Task Force had been receiving complaints from members of the public of thefts of cell phones and money being illegally withdrawn from their mobile money wallets and commercial banks. He said this was done after their Personal Identification Number (PIN) codes were interfered with by unknown criminals after the phones had been stolen. “The National Cyber Security Task Force comprised…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.