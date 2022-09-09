COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya has advised the UPND government to stop using lawfare to fix political opponents, urging them to change the narrative that politicians are all the same. And Fr Chikoya says government should forgive those who have been accused of defaming the President, arguing that even Jesus Christ was insulted, spat on and betrayed but he still forgave. In an interview, Fr Chikoya said CCZ did not agree with the use of state machinery to sort out political opponents. He, however, urged the opposition to be civil and issue-based as they provided checks and balances. “We do not agree with these kinds of approaches to use state machinery and to use…...



