PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has congratulated the PF for retaining the Luangwa District Council Chairperson seat. PF’s Lawrence Shaba yesterday won the by-election with 4,075 votes, while his closest contender, UPND’s Arthur Lungu came second with 3,767 votes. The Court nullified Shaba’s election for alleged electoral malpractice. And in a Facebook post, Friday, President Hichilema congratulated the PF saying at the end of it all, democracy had won. He added that a losing athlete would get an opportunity to ask tough questions and also embark on a rigorous training regime promising a better performance in the next competition. “Congratulations to the Patriotic Front for retaining the Luangwa Council Chairmanship by election. This is a democracy that offers two faces of the…...



