INSPECTOR General of Police Lemmy Kajoba says Pamela Chisumpa, the mobile money agent who was allegedly abducted by unknown people in April, is still alive and recently contacted her boyfriend. During a media briefing, Thursday, Kajoba said Chisumpa called her boyfriend and indicated that the people who had abducted her still wanted money from him. He police would soon circulate her picture and probably offer a ransom to anyone with information on her whereabouts. “Just briefly to comment on investigations pertaining to Pamela’s whereabouts, these are ongoing investigations. Very recently we had a phone call where Pamela had called the boyfriend indicating that the people that had abducted her are still looking for some money from the boyfriend to give…...



