THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it has taken note of various concerns expressed by citizens regarding the procurement of fertiliser. And the Commission has insisted that it will not shy away from investigating anyone in the current government, nor will it undertake false investigations on anyone for purposes of victimisation. PeP president Sean Tembo recently posted on his Facebook page that “there is evident corruption in the fertiliser tender and yet Gilbert Phiri’s rebranded ACC is looking the other way.” But in response to a press query on the same, ACC Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Timothy Moono advised Tembo to avail ACC with information on the same to facilitate investigations. “I wish to acknowledge receipt of your press query dated…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.