THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) yesterday questioned Lusaka businessman Valden Findlay over his farm in Chisamba. Findlay, who was in the company of his wife, Dessislava and his lawyers, arrived at the ACC offices before 11:00 hours. Findlay then proceeded to the interrogation room at 11:24 hours where he stayed for about an hour. Speaking to journalists after the interrogation, one of Findlay’s lawyers Milner Katolo said his client was called to give a statement but he asked for more time to prepare himself. “Nothing much has happened today, they wanted my client to give a statement and the things they were asking about, we said we need time to prepare as required by the law. They insisted that we should…...



