FORMER president Edgar Chagwa has asked President Hakainde Hichilema to start the process of removing his immunity, saying he is ready to defend himself in court. And Lungu says those who charge that he led a corrupt government should prove it. Meanwhile, Lungu says it is unfortunate that he is being questioned about his properties when he does not own even half of what President Hichilema has. Yesterday, some DEC officers carried out a search at one of Lungu’s properties. Speaking to PF members of parliament who went to check on him, Lungu said one day, people would wake up and find that there were no laws. “One day, we will wake up and find that there is no law…....



