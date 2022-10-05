A DUMP truck operator for Mwamona Investments, a Mining Contractor Company under Mopani Copper Mines, has died after being crushed in an underground mine accident. The accident is believed to have occurred around 23:15 hours on Monday at Nkana Mine Plant, South Ore Body (SOB) Shaft in Wusakile township, Kitwe. In a statement, Tuesday, Copperbelt Police Commanding officer Sharon Zulu disclosed that the deceased was driving a dump truck loaded with copper ore on a sloppy site but the truck is believed to have developed a mechanical fault with increased revs, leading to loss of control and severally hit against the mine walls. She said the Mine Company immediately engaged its rescue team and the body was retrieved at 05:30…...



