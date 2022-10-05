YOUTH, Sports and Arts minister Elvis Nkandu says the new dawn government is committed to address the various challenges that artists have been facing in the country. Speaking when he launched the 2022 Ngoma Awards, Nkandu assured that the artists have found a home in his ministry with significant milestones being made to restructure and build a resilient and prosperous arts industry. Nkandu stated that the recent Ministry of Finance announcement of substantial concessions for the music and film sector through the removal of various taxes on the equipment is one such milestone that would spur growth in the industry. He charged that Previous governments considered arts as mere entertainment while the new dawn administration looked at it as an…...



