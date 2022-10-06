PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s political advisor Levy Ngoma says former PF secretary general Davies Mwila could’ve been intoxicated when he said government has created serious problems for itself by reintroducing meal allowances. Yesterday, Mwila said government had created serious problems for itself by reintroducing meal allowances when there’s no money, projecting that students will be protesting every three months. But in an interview, Ngoma said PF didn’t understand that education was an investment because Jameson became the order of the day during their reign. “So for Mr Mwila, maybe at that time that he was speaking, he could have been intoxicated. He could have been under the influence of a certain intoxication. For them, at that time in the previous regime,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.