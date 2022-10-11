UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso has advised police to consult the ruling party leadership when handling political matters because they have no option but to abide by the party’s manifesto. And Liswaniso says ministers, permanent secretaries and other government officials must attend to him when he visits their offices because he is their boss. Speaking during ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Liswaniso said while police were supposed to work freely, they had no choice but to consult the ruling party on certain matters. “That’s why I am even telling the police…this issue, you just wake up and start arresting people anyhow…I understand politics on the ground, I understand even…because the PF where they are, they are in the right place, bakonda…...



