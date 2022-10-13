NDC leader Saboi Imboela says if President Hakainde Hichilema does not say anything about the decision of the Electoral Commission of Zambia to call for elections in Kwacha and Kabushi, it will be a sign that there is a lunatic in State House. But Presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya has warned critics that those abusing the law will have themselves to blame when law enforcement agencies apply the law and hold them accountable for their misdeeds. On Tuesday, the Electoral Commission of Zambia set Friday, October 21, 2022 as the date for the Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections, despite some pending court proceedings. The commission also prescribed Thursday October 11 to Thursday October 20, 2022 as the period for campaigns for the…...



