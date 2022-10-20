CHIEF Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says she doesn’t see anything wrong with President Hakainde Hichilema not officiating at the National Day of Prayer, because he has other national “issues” and can delegate that duty. And Kasanda says the UPND government will continue commemorating the National Day of Prayer because it’s an important day for them. But former PF secretary general Davies Mwila has argued that the event was poorly attended because the UPND leadership is not interested in it. President Hichilema shunned this year’s National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation, opting instead to spend some private time in Namwala. This was after Kasanda announced on Monday that President Hichilema would lead members of the public in prayer at…...



