Former Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya speaks as his permanent secretary for administration s Dr Kennedy Malama looks on when they appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Health on February 15, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says he expects the UPND government to match the bar raised by PF of recruiting over 24,000 health workers in five years. And Parliament has rejected a motion moved by Kamfinsa PF MP Christopher Kang’ombe which was urging government to increase operating hours for all public health facilities countrywide. Meanwhile, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo described the motion as “colloquial thinking”, arguing that it was not practical. Debating the motion earlier in Parliament, Wednesday, Dr Chilufya urged the government to ensure that all public health facilities continued to provide health services 24/7. He added that his government established an ART clinic at UTH to accommodate students and busy executives, emphasising that…...