FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says he is hopeful that there will be harmony at the National Road Fund Agency following the dissolution of the board. And Dr Musokotwane has urged parastatal boards to take their work seriously, saying they are government’s eyes. Earlier this month, Dr Musokotwane dissolved the board of the National Road Fund Agency due to its failure to pull together as a “united team”. The minister dissolved the board a few days after the NRFA board passed a vote of no confidence in its chairperson, Joe Mutwale, accusing him of abusing his position, among other things. In an interview, Dr Musokotwane said parastatal boards should properly supervise the companies they were responsible for…....



