ACTING PF secretary general Nickson Chilangwa says former president Edgar Lungu and President Hakainde Hichilema will only embrace each other if “one individual from Shantumbu” stops lying. And Chilangwa has urged individuals who left PF after the 2021 election loss to return to the party. Speaking during Michael Chilufya Sata’s 8th Memorial Service, Friday, Chilangwa said anyone who ascends to power through deceit and lying would always lie. “There’s a question as to what is wrong between the sixth president and the seventh president. Why are they not talking or embracing one another? The answer is written in 1 Peter 2:1. That portion of scripture talks about deceit and lying. If you go back to the Bible, the first sin…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.