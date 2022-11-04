NDC faction leader Saboi Imboela says she had a good experience while in Police detention because most of her cellmates actually joined the opposition party. On Tuesday, Police in Lusaka charged and arrested Imboela, 45, for the offence of Libel, contrary to the laws of Zambia. Police also recorded a warn and caution statement from Imboela for the offence of Hate Speech, contrary to the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act. And speaking to journalists after she was released on bond, Thursday, Imboela said her experience while in detention had given her an idea of how the justice system worked. “All the women I was with have joined NDC, the men as well. There, quarters of the cell have joined…...



