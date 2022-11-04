PF presidential aspirant Greyford Monde says some people have been trying to be presidents for several years but haven’t made it, wondering whether failure can also be termed as having experience. And Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says he deserves to be elected as PF president because he has more experience than most of his colleagues vying for the position. Meanwhile, another PF presidential aspirant Mutotwe Kafwaya has described himself as a uniting factor, saying what makes him outstanding is his experience in various fields. Eight candidates are vying for the PF presidency among them; former Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya, former Zambia’s ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba, PF member of the Central Committee Chishimba Kambwili and Matero PF member of parliament…...



