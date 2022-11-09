MAFINGA PF MP Robert Chabinga says President Hakainde Hichilema has a heart for Zambia, adding that if working with the Head of State will make him unpopular in his party, then so be it. And Chabinga says the new dawn government has been very magnanimous in terms of fixing the economy, arguing that previously, people would just “bulldoze their way in” and have free money. Meanwhile, Chabinga has advised his party to be cautious, saying the fact that seven aspiring presidential candidates come from one region might create confusion. Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday interview, Chabinga said he was a loyal PF member, but argued that even former president Edgar Lungu worked with opposition MPs. “I’m a PF…...



