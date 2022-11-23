FIVE criminals have been shot dead by police on the outskirts of Chililabombwe after a heavy exchange of fire between the two parties. In a statement, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Criswell Mweemba confirmed that the incident occurred after police received intelligence information that a group of armed criminals who were driving an unregistered vehicle were about to stage a robbery by wanting to steal a Toyota Fortuner Reg number ADE 1001. He stated that when the officers reached the outskirts of Chililabombwe area, the criminals spotted them and in the process, there was an exchange of fire and five criminals were gunned down while the sixth one managed to run away. “[The incident] occurred on November 21, 2022 at 16:00 hours…...



