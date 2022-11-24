POLICE have arrested and charged former president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu and Rafick Kakonde for the offences of assault and threatening violence which occurred in 2019. And Zulu’s lawyer Makebi Zulu says yesterday marked the third day since his client, Kaizer, had been in detention. In a statement, Wednesday, deputy police public relations officer Danny Mwale said Kaizer and Kakonde threatened to shoot and cause physical injuries to four people in Kafue District on September 7, 2019. “Police have formally charged and arrested Kaizer Peter Zulu aged 52 of Ibex Hill area and Rafick Kakonde aged 32 of Chilenje township in Lusaka for four counts of Threatening Violence contrary to section 90 chapter 87 of the Penal Code…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.