PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the first year of the UPND in government was dedicated towards stabilising the economy, while the second year will be focused on unlocking resources. And President Hichilema says people must not expect that the people who are being arrested for corruption will instantly be convicted, saying procedure for the rule of law does not allow that. Meanwhile Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the UPND government has been faced with a challenge of creating sustainable jobs for the people. Speaking during the Economic Growth Forum, President Hichilema tasked Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa to ensure that the public sector was not a hindrance to unlocking the rigidities in the government system. “Secretary…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.