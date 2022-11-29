THE Ministry of Housing, Infrastructure and Urban Development has told the Public Accounts Committee that government won’t pay Zamworth Construction Limited the $25,000,000 it was demanding as accrued interest on the three Storey Office Block, but will only pay $1.8 million. The latest Auditor General’s report indicated that the Ministry delayed to pay Zamworth Construction Limited $907,625.83 which was outstanding on the purchase price of a three Storey Office Block. In addition, on August 9, 2021, Zamworth Construction Limited issued a claim of $18,561,074 in respect of accrued interest which had accumulated over a period of 50 months as at July 8, 2021. Further, Zamworth Construction Limited in a letter dated March 21, 2022 addressed to the Solicitor General issued…...
Menu