THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a lecturer at Levy Mwanawasa Medical University for receiving over K16,000 in bribes from students to facilitate their passing in Continuous Assessments Tests. In a statement, Wednesday ACC head of corporate communications Timothy Moono said Kenneth Chisamanga, 43, a Lecturer in Pharmacology and Pharmacist had been charged with 13 counts of Corrupt Practices. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a lecturer at Levy Mwanawasa Medical University for receiving over K16,000.00 in bribes from students to facilitate their passing in Continuous Assessments Tests. Kenneth Chisamanga aged 43, a Lecturer in Pharmacology and Pharmacist of Meanwood Kwamwena Valley in Lusaka has been charged with thirteen counts of Corrupt Practices contrary to Section 19 sub section (1) of the…...
