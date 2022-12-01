THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a lecturer at Levy Mwanawasa Medical University for receiving over K16,000 in bribes from students to facilitate their passing in Continuous Assessments Tests. In a statement, Wednesday ACC head of corporate communications Timothy Moono said Kenneth Chisamanga, 43, a Lecturer in Pharmacology and Pharmacist had been charged with 13 counts of Corrupt Practices. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a lecturer at Levy Mwanawasa Medical University for receiving over K16,000.00 in bribes from students to facilitate their passing in Continuous Assessments Tests. Kenneth Chisamanga aged 43, a Lecturer in Pharmacology and Pharmacist of Meanwood Kwamwena Valley in Lusaka has been charged with thirteen counts of Corrupt Practices contrary to Section 19 sub section (1) of the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.