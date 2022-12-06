TRANSPARENCY International Zambia chapter president Sampa Kalungu says corruption in public procurement flourishes where contracts are awarded in secrecy. Speaking during the closure of the Zambia Anti Corruption Conference, Kalungu said TIZ would collaborate with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in fighting public procurement corruption. “Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) and the Anti-Corruption Commission of Zambia (ACC) have joined forces in fighting public procurement corruption in Zambia, recognising that the task is critical and if not tackled collectively, will allow the vice to continue unabated in institutions and structures of our society. Financial interests at stake, the volume of transactions, and the close interaction between the public and the private sectors create multiple opportunities for public procurement corruption at the expense of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.