GOVERNMENT has signed a Compact Development Funding Grant Agreement for $8.3 million with the Millennium Challenge Corporation focused on job creation and economic growth. US Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales says Zambia has massive potential for economic growth. Speaking after the signing ceremony, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said he was happy that the efforts of the new dawn government had been recognised by the US government. “The Millennium Challenge Corporation is that organisation that funded Lusaka Water and Sewerage improvements. Making sure that there is more water coming from Kafue, making sure that there were drainages around the city of Lusaka. Here we are again today [with] the US government offering a second intervention as they…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.