THE Zambia Revenue Authority has intercepted 15 live turtles at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport. In a statement, the Authority stated that the consignment was earlier declared as fresh fruits but upon inspection, 15 live Chinese soft-shell turtles were discovered in the box. “An interception of live turtles was made on Friday 23rd December, 2022, during a courier inspection at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport. The consignment was earlier declared as fresh fruits. Upon inspection, 15 live Chinese soft-shell turtles were discovered in the box. The importer’s details were declared unknown by the clearing agent, only providing the customs officials with the importer’s nationality,” read the statement. “The clearing agent further explained that this is a regular importer who frequently imports fruits…...



