THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has apprehended 43 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol in different parts of the country. In a statement, RTSA Public Relations Manager Mukela Mangolwa said Livingstone and Choma recorded the highest number in terms of motorists found in conflict with the law. “The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has said that the Drive Sober Campaign that the Agency is implementing in a combined operation with the Zambia Police Service is a big success as it will help reduce lawlessness on the roads during the festive season. The combined team that has been tasked to be mainly on the lookout for road infringements like driving under the influence of alcohol, dangerous…...



