THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested former Ministry of Defence acting director of human resource and administration for corrupt practices involving US$400 million. In a statement, Friday, ACC Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono said John Phiri, who was also a member of the Ministerial Procurement Committee, was charged with willful Failure to Comply with the Applicable Law and Procedure in the procurement of the G650 ER Presidential Jet. “The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested former Ministry of defence acting director of human resource and administration and also a member of Ministerial Procurement Committee for the same Ministry John Phiri for corrupt practices involving US$400, 000, 000.00. Mr John Phiri, 58, of plot 1539/32A/E Obama area in Lusaka has been…...



