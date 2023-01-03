FORMER minister of national guidance and religious affairs Godfridah Sumaili says President Hakainde Hichilema should approach his predecessor, Edgar Lungu, with honour and respect. Recently, President Hichilema invited Lungu to a luncheon at State House to celebrate the abolishment of the death penalty but he never showed up. Speaking during the luncheon, President Hichilema said there were times when the country needed Lungu, and that “we must be together during those times”. “I want to invite and recognise the sixth republican president wherever he is that there are times the country needs you. It doesn’t matter what we feel about each other. We must be together during those times. We also appreciate that you could be busy where you are…....



