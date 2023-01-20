CITIZENS First leader Harry Kalaba says UPND sweet-talked its way into government without knowing how it works. And Kalaba says staggering the hours of load shedding does not correspond with the Energy Minister’s statement that government had reduced the amount of power being exported. He says there has not been any reduction in terms of power exports. Commenting on the statement by Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya that President Hakainde Hichilema was equally disappointed with the load shedding, recently, Kalaba said the UPND sweet-talked its way into government without knowing how it works. “Zambians have seen for themselves, I don’t even have to tell them because these are sweet talkers. They sweet-talked their way into government without an idea. I have…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.