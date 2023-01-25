LEMEKANI Nyirenda, a Zambian student who died at the battlefront of the war between Russia and Ukraine in September last year, will be put to rest today. And Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Permanent Secretary Chembo Mbula has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that the lives of Zambian nationals in Russia and other countries are safe. During a funeral service yesterday, Ministry’s Director of Internal Relations Kabui Mpolokoso, who spoke on Mbula’s behalf, said all nationals in Russia were accounted for at present. “Considering this terrible situation fellow mourners, I wish to reaffirm government’s commitment to ensuring that the lives of Zambian nationals in Russia and elsewhere abroad are safe. All our nationals in Russia are at…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.