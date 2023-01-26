GOVERNMENT says with the expected 3.3 million housing deficit by 2030, the National Housing Policy has proposed the construction of 222,000 conventional houses per year. And National Housing Authority (NHA) Chief Executive Officer Waicha Ndhlovu has assured the authority’s commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at delivering housing to all. Meanwhile, Africa Panorama Investment Group Limited (MIHUD) Managing Director Don Wu says through its funding, planning and construction advantage, his company is committed to providing affordable houses. The trio was speaking, Wednesday, during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Infrastructure and Urban Development, NHA and Africa Panorama Investment Group Limited for the construction of mass and affordable houses. Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Danny Mfune said with the current 1.5…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.