UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the PF should not be in a hurry to pronounce themselves innocent as those who will be found wanting will be convicted. Former PF secretary general Davies Mwila recently said the UPND administration and law enforcement agencies have collectively failed to prove that PF leaders stole public funds. But in an interview, Mweetwa said suspects should wait for the courts to pronounce themselves on the matters. “When they were in office, they came on a very high political pedestal and campaigned of MMD being corrupt in the 2011 elections. The number one issue why Zambians voted MMD out was alleged corruption. Can they tell us how many people they convicted under their leadership? At least…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.