PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says government will relook at the designs of most bridges and dams in the country to ensure they are up to standard and able to respond to adverse weather conditions. The President says the current designs which were done some time back are no longer serving the intended purpose and need to be reviewed. He said the new designs include replacing culverts with pillars which will allow water to flow, while construction of dams will take into consideration the concept of water harvesting. The President said this yesterday when he visited flood victims in the Maguyu camp, Mazabuka District. He said government will build bridges and dams that will help reduce disasters like the ones experienced in…...



