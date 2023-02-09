POLICE Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale says former president Edgar Lungu’s son, Dalitso, appeared before the investigations team this morning to demand the release of some seized assets which are currently under investigation. Mwale, says this is in connection with a matter in which the investigations team is investigating Saliod Traders Limited, a company in which Dalitso is one of the directors, in connection with being in possession of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. In May last year, Dalitso was interrogated by a joint investigations team in relation to the ownership of nine vehicles which allegedly belong to his company. In a statement, Thursday, Mwale insisted that the matter is still under investigation. “The Police Investigations…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.