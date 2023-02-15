ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha says there has been an improvement by government entities with regards to consulting his office on contracts and tenders. Last year, Kabesha complained that a number of government entities where not consulting his office on tendering processes and contracts. But in an interview, Kabesha said most government entities had since improved on communication with his office. “I can confirm that there has been an improvement, not just an improvement, I think there is compliance. Basically ministries, government departments and government bodies or institutions, they send their contracts to us, we look at them and approve and not approve. So they are complying of course, I cannot know whether every institution is bringing, maybe later we will…...



