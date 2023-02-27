ARCHBISHOP of Lusaka Alick Banda says Christians should use this year’s Lenten season to reflect on their temptations and the need for vigilance. Archbishop Banda says people’s Christian witness is, today, at a crossroads as they are tempted to live their faith in conformity with the world for fear of backlash, being despised, criticised or written off. He adds that at times, people are tempted to abuse power, or their positions to settle scores or to take advantage of others. In his Lenten message, Archbishop Banda described the Lenten season as a moment for soul searching. “My dear brothers and sisters in Christ! We are once again privileged with the Season of Lent. God in his own kindness and mercy…...



