GOVERNMENT says it has delayed publishing names of shortlisted candidates to be recruited in the Defence Wings because it wants to strictly follow all laid down military regulations and procedures. Government had earlier announced that the names of the successful candidates would be released on Friday, February 24, 2023, but the same was postponed. And in a statement, Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma called for calm among the applicants, saying the ministry was doing everything possible to have the names published soon. “I wish to reiterate my earlier call to once more implore all those who applied to join the defence force of Zambia to remain calm. As the Ministry of Defence is doing everything possible to have names of those…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.