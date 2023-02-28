MINISTER of Community Development and Social Services Doreen Mwamba says there are no estimated figures showing the number of children living on the streets since 2006. She says the last survey conducted in 2006 showed that there were 13,500 street kids at the time. Mwamba revealed this in the National Assembly when responding to PF Mkaika MP Peter Phiri who wanted to find out what the estimated number of children living on the streets countrywide was in 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020. “Madam Speaker, the estimated number of children on the streets for the years highlighted are not available as there has been no national or international survey to ascertain the numbers since 2006. However, according to the study of 2006 survey…...



