MINISTER of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga says the UPND government is not a puppet of the West as purported by its critics. Asked on Muvi TVs Special Interview if UPND was a puppet government as alleged by the opposition, Mulenga wondered why a puppet administration could be doing so much to serve the interests of its citizens. “How are we serving outsiders if when the free education belongs to the Zambian people? How are we saving the outsiders when load shedding that we have killed is serving the Zambian people? How are we serving the outsiders when the recruitment of the teachers is the Zambian people? How are we serving the outsiders when the payment of the pensioners…...



