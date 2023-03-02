THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it continues to investigate whether Faith Musonda has other properties which were not declared to the commission when she was granted immunity from prosecution. ACC Director General Tom Shamakamba says one’s immunity from prosecution has to be lifted after it is discovered that there was no full disclosure of properties. He clarified that the settlement between the state and Musonda, which was signed in October 2021 not to prosecute her, was restricted to; K65 million and US$57,900 found in her house, and the house itself. The said properties were surrendered to the state. In December 2021, ACC arrested Musonda for being in possession of a house suspected to be proceeds of crime in Lusaka’s Kingsland…...



