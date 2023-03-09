VICE-President Mutale Nalumango says government is committed to addressing gender inequality by implementing policies and programmes purposefully targeted at girls, women, and people living with disabilities. And Vice-President Nalumango has called on citizens to protect the rights of women and girls in digital spaces. Speaking during the International Women’s Day celebrations yesterday in Kabwe, Vice-President Nalumango expressed concern about the low participation of women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics due to the predominance of male-dominated careers. “The new dawn government under the stewardship of His Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia is committed to address gender inequality by implementing policies and programmes purposefully targeted at girls, women, and other marginalised groups such as people with…...



