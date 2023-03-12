MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary Professor Lackson Kasonka says Zambia will potentially receive US$390 million from the US government towards the fight against HIV/AIDS. And Prof Kasonka has disclosed that the US government has reduced the overall PEPFAR funding to Zambia to fight HIV and other related programmes by 3 percent for 2023 and 5 percent for 2024. He has, however, urged Zambians not to panic over the reduction in funding saying the government has prioritised the health sector by increasing funding towards the overall health budget. According to a statement issued by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambia High Commission in South Africa Tamara Nyirenda, Friday, Prof Kasonka was speaking on the sidelines of the…...



