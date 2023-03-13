THE Drug Enforcement Commission, in collaboration with the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has arrested three Zambians and a Chinese national for money laundering involving over K5 million. In a statement, Monday, DEC Public Relations Officer Hussein Khan said the four suspects fraudulently accessed the electronic communication network of a known mobile service provider by deploying unlicensed sim boxes and managed to terminate international calls coming into Zambia. He said the suspects caused the international calls to be treated and charged as local calls, thereby gaining financially through the difference. “The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit in collaboration with the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has arrested three Zambians and one Chinese…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.