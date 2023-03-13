PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has called on youths to embrace the spirit of hard work, urging them to shift from being job seekers to job creators. Speaking during the Youth Day Celebration in Kitwe, Sunday, the President said no meaningful development can be achieved in the country without the engagement of youths. “No meaningful development can ever be achieved without the engagement of you the youth, nothing! There’s nothing for this country without the youth. So the youth are at the centre. That’s why in Bemba we say ‘Imiti ikula empanga‘ (budding trees are tomorrow’s forests). You are the ones that must engage and engage positively. Your government has made direct interventions targeted at the youth and this is deliberate. I…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.