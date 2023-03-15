GOLDEN Party Leader Jackson Silavwe has called for a serious vetting process on political affiliations among those serving as police reservists. In an interview, Sunday, Silavwe who was arrested for staging a protest against the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway road said as protestors, they identified two or three active UPND members serving as police reserves that had gone to disrupt their procession. “But also I think I have noticed something, something I was speaking with a media house that called earlier is that I think also there has to be a serious vetting process on political affiliations of the reserves. Because you know that to these processions mostly they send the police reserves and this is why if you remember, even…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.