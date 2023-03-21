GOVERNANCE Activist Rueben Lifuka says it will be presumptuous to imagine that Auditor General Dr Dick Sichembe once engaged in criminal activities and will still continue to run his office. And Lifuka has noted that removing a sitting Auditor General from office requires the same procedure as removing a sitting judge. Meanwhile, Lifuka says there’s need for a full audit of the IFMIS in order to restore public confidence on financial stewardship. Last week Dr Sichembe’s lawyer James Mataliro said there was no need for his client to resign despite the corruption charges. In an interview, Monday, Lifuka said Dr Sichembe should concentrate on clearing his name “First and foremost, the Auditor General, like any other person is subject to…...



